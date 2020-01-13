Hong Kong Still Global Financial Hub Despite Months-long Unrest: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam maintained that the city has remained a global financial hub despite months of pro-democracy protests which turned violent at times. Speaking at the opening of a regional financial forum, Lam said that the months-long protests have not deterred the city’s strength and the financial system remained intact.

Protests erupted in June last year following administration’s proposal of extradition law but even after its withdrawal, the pro-democracy protesters continued with their agitation demanding the resignation of Lam and several other reforms. Protesters have accused the current administration of hand in glove with Beijing and undermining the autonomy of Hong Kong.

The embattled leader said that the social unrest and challenges have failed to undermine the strengths and resilience of the semi-autonomous region. Last month, in a UK-based global market research company report, Hong Kong maintained the top position in Asia city destinations but more than 5 per cent of all visitors to Hong Kong came from mainland China.

On New Year’s Day, the pro-democracy protesters marched to Victoria Park against Beijing’s attempt to influence the policy of the semi-autonomous region. Thousands of Hong Kong residents reportedly gathered on a grass lawn and help placard that read ‘Freedom is not free’.

Beijing denied allegations

However, China has repeatedly denied the allegations of interference and blamed the west for stoking unrest in the region. President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s address, had said that Beijing will resolutely safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong under ‘one country, two systems’.

Recently, Taiwan started witnessing an influx from Hong Kong with protesters seeking asylum. Asylum seekers from Hong Kong feel that there are too many external forces acting in the semi-autonomous region of China which could change the course of events dramatically. They fear that the city will never be the same after what happened in the past six months. Protesters are of the opinion that Taiwan is democratic and has freedom of speech, unlike China.

(With inputs from agencies)