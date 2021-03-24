Hoosiers Cast: Know Characters Played By Gene Hackman, And Others In This 1986 Sports Film

Hoosiers is a 1986 American sports film loosely based on the story of the Milan High School team that participated in the 1954 Basketball state championship. Directed by David Anspaugh, the film tells the story of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that enters the state championship. The film earned two Academy Award nominations for its score by Jerry Goldsmith and Dennis Hopper's role of the basketball-loving town drunk. Let's get to know Hoosiers cast and characters in depth.

A look at the cast of Hoosiers

Gene Hackman as Norman Dale

Gene Hackman essayed the role of coach Norman Dale. Dale arrives in rural Hickory, Indiana, and his old friend and high school principal Cletus Summers hired him as the civics and history teacher and as head basketball coach. Under his guidance, Hickory reaches the state championship game in Indianapolis and wins the 1952 state championship even though the opposing team had much taller, more athletic players.

Barbara Hershey as Myra Fleener

Barbara Hershey played the role of Myra Feener who is Dale's fellow teacher. Fleener warns Dale to not recruit Hickory's best player, Jimmy Chitwood for the basketball game since she was encouraging Jimmy to focus solely on his studies. Fleener also uncovers the truth behind Dale's past about him hitting a player and being banned from coaching. When townspeople decide to vote on dismissing Dale, she does not reveal the truth but instead asks them to give him another chance.

Dennis Hooper as Shooter Flatch

Rebel Without A Cause actor Dennis Hooper played the role of former Husker Wilbur "Shooter" Flatch who is also player Everett's alcoholic father. Dale asks Shooter to be sober during all games and practices, which confounds the town and embarrasses Everett. To prove Shooter's value to the team, Dale intentionally gets ejected from a game which forces Shooter to devise a play that helps Hickory win on a last-second shot.

Sheb Wooley as Cleatus Summers

Sheb Woodly plays the role of Dale's friend and high school principal who hires him as coach in the first place. He also acts as an assistant coach with Dale but he suffers a mild heart attack during an altercation. With Summers being laid up, Dale comes with the idea of hiring Flatch, the former shooter as the assistant coach.

Maris Valinis as Jimmy Chitwood

Maris Valinis essayed the role of Hickory's best player Jimmy Chitwood and the whole town gets disappointed when he leaves the team. When the town decides to fire Dale, he comes ahead and says he would join the team but only if Dale remains the coach. The team advances throughout the tournament by Jimmy's strong performance and eventually reaching to state championship game in Indianapolis. In the nail-biting game, Jimmy scores at the last second and Hickory wins the 1952 state championship.

