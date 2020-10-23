Hoshiarpur Rape Case: Sonu Sood Enraged By ‘heinous Crime', Demands 'severe Punishment’

The horrendous incident following the death of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, killed, and then set on fire has gained massive outrage on social media. The half-burnt body was found at accused's home at Jalalpur village. Actor Sonu Sood expressed his sadness over the shocking incident on Twitter and urged the government to take strict action against the culprits to set an example of severe punishment.

Sonu Sood enraged by Hoshiarpur rape incident

The actor further wrote that the news has left him “heartbroken” and urged the government to take strict action against the culprits and set an example in society. The accused -- Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh -- have been arrested on charges of murder, rape, and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they further said.

Heartbroken to hear about a minor girl who was allegedly raped and her Half-burnt body was found at accused's residence in Hoshiarpur. Can we set an example of a severe punishment so that a heinous crime like this is never committed again ever? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 23, 2020

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer who was living in the same village. According to the victim's father, Gurpreet took the girl to his home where he allegedly raped her. Thereafter, both Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed her and then burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, said police. Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairperson Tejinder Kaur took suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hoshiarpur by October 26.

The latest incident was reported just a few weeks after brutal gangrape in Hathras where a 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital days after being raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman was shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh after her condition showed no signs of improvement. She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. Several people and prominent stars stepped out to condemn the barbaric act and called for “strict action” against the main culprits.

(With inputs from PTI)

