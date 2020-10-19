Sonu Sood States 'pre-condition' He Has If His Biopic Is Made: 'Have Earned The Right'

Sonu Sood recently spoke to SpotboyE about the possibility of a biopic being made on him. The actor also shed light on the humanitarian works he has been doing by thus letting more people know so that they can contribute to his cause. He also laid out one simple condition for anyone who decides to make a biopic on him. The actor seemed very straightforward in his condition and thus sent out a clear message to anyone who wishes to make a film on his life and his works.

Sonu Sood reveals his only condition for a biopic to be made on him

Speaking to the news portal, Sonu Sood revealed that it would be too early to get a film made on his life. However, he added that if someone does come along the way, who wishes to do so he has only one condition. The actor proposed that his condition is that he will get to play himself in the film if a biopic on his life is ever made. He added that he thinks he has the right to be in it and it's his only 'pre-condition'. Having said that, Sonu also added that he feels it's early as he has a number of appointments to keep. He mentioned how his goals are yet to be achieved and thus he wants to wait for the right time. Sonu also added that he is not quite sure if he is ready to have his life shown out on the screens.

When the pandemic first struck, a number of people were affected due to the then rising cases. Soon a lockdown was set in effect to stabilise the increasing numbers of the Coronavirus cases. However, some people were left stranded miles away from their home. This was when Sonu Sood came to their aid and helped a number of people get back home safely. The actor not only helped them out but also provided the means for their travel and safety to get back home peacefully. Sonu was hailed by the general public for undertaking a noble task as he did. He was also helped by a number of government organisations and other firms later on.

