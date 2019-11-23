The Debate
Hotel Mumbai: Netizens Post Reviews Of The Film Based On The Horrific Terrorist Attack

Bollywood News

Hotel Mumbai features Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. Read below for the film's fan review and reception.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
hotel mumbai

The film Hotel Mumbai garnered a lot of praise when it was premiered at TIFF back in September 2018. Though the film was in production since 2016 and was done shooting by the end of 2017, makers of the film had to struggle for a release due to creative, post-production, and distribution issues. Finally, after months of its initial release in Australia and the USA, Hotel Mumbai is all set to release in India. The film was reportedly scheduled to drop straight on Netflix but will now be getting a theatrical release on November 29, 2019. Hotel Mumbai is based on a documentary titled Surviving Mumbai. The film is an attempt to recreate the horrific events which occurred on November 26, 2008. With Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, Hotel Mumbai is being called an accurate representation of the carnage and horror that went down with the terrorist attack back in 2008. Though the film is a week away from its release in India, many viewers across the globe have already watched the film, with a raving positive word of mouth. Here are some reactions to Hotel Mumbai.



Fans react to Hotel Mumbai









 

 

Published:
