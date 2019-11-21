Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel And Other Indian Origin Actors Making It Big In Hollywood

Hollywood has a list of films that have Indians in multiple roles. Indian-origin actors are now at the forefront of several Hollywood films. We take a look at the successful careers of Indian origin or Indians, making it big in Hollywood.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: Three Times The Actor Motivated Her Fans Through Her Speeches

Dev Patel

With his debut in Oscar-nominated Slumdog Millionaire, Dev Patel is the most successful actor in Hollywood who is of Indian origin. He was last seen in the film Hotel Mumbai which was a dramatic take on the drastic turns of events of 26/11. Dev Patel is the one making Indians proud on an international platform.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s career in Hollywood began with her own show Quantico, where she essayed the lead role. She was also seen in the multi-starrer Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Priyanka Chopra was also seen in Exotic music video alongside Pitbull. Her career in Hollywood is on a high since her venture.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra’s Best Black Outfits That Are Totally #FashionGoals

Freida Pinto

Another Slumdog Millionaire success-Freida Pinto is undoubtedly one of the most prominent Indian origin actor in Hollywood. Freida Pinto has delivered several successes like Blunt Force Trauma, Immortals and also her own mini-series sitcom Guerrilla. Freida is also of Indian origin.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Post For Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers As They Bag Grammy Nomination

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal Nayyar is recognised as Rajesh Koothrapali from The Big Bang Theory. He is a Punjabi born in London, he moved to the USA to pursue studies but landed the eccentric role of Rajesh. Kunal has also voiced the character of Gupta in Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Kal Pen

The Harold and Kumar go to White Castle star Kal Penn is another actor who has established himself in Hollywood since the early 2000’s. He has essayed many characters in Hollywood in television series as well as films. He was also a short time cast member of The Big Bang Theory.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Loses Her Spot As The Most Searched Actress To Priyanka Chopra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.