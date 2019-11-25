Hotel Mumbai was a film released in 2018, which was directed by Anthony Maras. The film was praised by the audience and critics as well. The movie was based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The movie displayed various instances and made sure to show the ugly side of violence. Dev Patel was the protagonist in the movie along with Anupam Kher and several others.

Makers of 'Hotel Mumbai' release a special patriotic anthem, 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hain'

Recently the makers of the film have decided to launch an emotional song, as to pay tribute to the undying spirit of the martyrs who laid their lives down during the attacks. The song is titled Humein Bharat Kehte Hain, it is composed by Sunny Inder and is sung by Stebin Ben. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

On playing the role of Arjun in the film Dev Patel said, that he spent over a month with his coach to get the Indian accent and pitch right. He also mentioned that the character was fictional therefore he had no reference point. He further added that for the look of his character he designed his portrayal from ground zero. The actor said he had to work a lot on his tonality in order to ensure the words sound right. He added, that the film was something he had never done before and that made his push his boundaries and step into unchartered territory. The Slumdog Millionaire star added, that during the attacks his parents were watching the city burn from London and it was a horrific event for him to watch. He said he is fortunate to have played a character in the film and be able to tell its story.

