'Housefull 4' Shooting Locations: Was The Grand Sitamgarh Palace Real Or Constructed?

Housefull 4 is an Indian comedy film released in 2019. The film is the fourth instalment in the Housefull franchise and features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. This unique reincarnation comedy narrates the story of three lovers played by Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh. Their characters fail to unite with their love interests Kriti Sanon, Kirti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde in their previous lives because of a conspiracy against them. All six characters unite again after 600 years. Past life romances are rekindled but pairings get mixed up this time. Hence, it follows a plethora of confusion and humour. According to some reports, Housefull 4 is the most expensive Indian comedy film made so far. Here is a look at some of the Houseful 4 shooting locations.

Where was Housefull 4 filmed?

Rajasthan

Housefull 4 was extensively filmed at the Jaisalmer Palace and Ranthambore forest in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and the rest of Housefull 4 cast shot a periodic sequence for the film in the city of Jaisalmer.

England

Ek Chumma is a popular song in the film and it had been shot in various locations around London. These include the London Tower bridge that appears in the opening scene of the song. The dance sequence in this song, where the female actors are dancing on the top of tables, was filmed in East India docks, London. Other locations that feature in the song include Finsbury Square garden, Myddleton Square garden, and Blenheim Palace at Oxfordshire in England.

Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

A Housefull 4 making-of video was shared by producer Sajid Nadiadwala on his Instagram handle. The video displays a massive set that was built for shooting this film in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The set depicts the fictional kingdom of Sitamgarh portrayed in the movie. The grandness of this Housefull 4 shooting location can quickly be noticed in the song Chammy.

According to reports by a media portal, Housefull 4 received mixed response from critics but was received well by the audiences. It can be now be streamed on Hotstar. Housefull 4 actor Akshay Kumar has films such as Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Bachchan Pandey lined up, which has got fans excited.

