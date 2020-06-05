Rajinikanth's Movies That You Can Binge Watch On Netflix; See List Here

Superstar Rajinikanth is among the most influential and popular names in Tamil cinema. The actor is adored by everyone because of this style and suave. He is a man of action and at the age of 69, the actor is still on top of his acting game. The actor has appeared in over 150 movies now.

He has worked in some popular films like Robot, Kabali, Petta, Darbar, and more. He also recently appeared with Bear Grylls on Into The Wild and proved that age is just a number. Check out some of the top films of Rajnikinath that you can watch on Netflix.

Also read: Times Rajinikanth Worked As A Producer And Screenwriter For His Tamil Films

Kabali

Kabali is a 2016 action film directed by Pa. Ranjith. The movie stars superstar Rajinikanth, Sai Dhanshika, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie stars Rajinikanth as Kabali, who fights against the oppression faced by the Tamils working in Malaysia as labourers. After being in prison for 25 years, he returns with a bang. The movie skyrocketed at the box office.

Petta

Petta is an action film released in 2019. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. This movie is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and tells the story of Kaali, a hostel warden who stands up against some local thugs to save his best friend’s son. Nawaz plays the role of Singaar Singh in the movie and his character is quite intriguing in the film. Petta was a big hit at the box office. Petta is available in both Hindi and Telugu languages on Netflix.

Other South Indian hits on Netflix

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a 2020 film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movies among the biggest hits of 2020 and is available on Netflix. Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the movie revolves around a young man who learns that he was switched at birth with a millionaire’s son.

Mersal

Mersal is 2017 action film directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie stars actor Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The movie tells the story of Maaran, a doctor who is falsely accused of the murder of his colleague, Dr Arjun Zachariah. The movie follows him on the quest to discover the real culprit as he sets on to expose corruption in the medical industry.

Solo

Solo is a 2017 romantic drama that stars Dulqueer Salmaan, Neha Sharma and Sai Dhanshika in lead roles. The movie is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. This anthology tells the story of four people, who represent the elements Earth, Fire, Wind and Water. They are on a quest to deal with love, loss and rage

Also read: Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.