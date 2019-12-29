How Bhumi Pednekar's Movies Fared At The Box Office In 2019

Bhumi Pednekar has now established herself very well in the Indian film industry. The actor has proved her potential after working in the film Saand Ki Aankh, where she starred alongside Taapsee Pannu and played the role of a more than 60-year-old, real-life sharpshooter. However, the actor has appeared in four movies this year. Let’s take a look at how Bhumi’s movies fared at the box office and how this year was for her, in terms of acting and movies. Below are the four movies Bhumi has appeared in 2019.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is the story of two real-life sharpshooters, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. Bhumi Pednekar starred alongside Taapsee Pannu in this film. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The movie earned a total of 30 crores worldwide. It was largely affected by the release of Housefull 4.

Sonchiriya

The story is set in the Chambal valley. The film follows the story of a legion of dreaded dacoits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands. Bhumi stars with Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpai. The movie did not gross well at the box office. It earned a total of 6.60 crores.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh

The story of Pati, Patni Aur Woh revolves around a man named Chintu Tyagi, who is an ordinary, middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. Bhumi Pednekar stars alongside Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday in this film. The movie was a success as it reached the 100 crore mark. The movie earned 107 crores at the box office.

Bala

Bala tells the story of a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes with the situation. The film also narrates Bala's relationship with two women played by Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Bala also crossed the 100 crore mark. The movie earned a total of 113 crores (as of December 02, 2019) at the box office.

