How Much Did Makers Of '83' Pay For The Rights Of 1983 World Cup Winners' Stories?

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited sports drama 83, which is based on the Indian Cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph. According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film paid the real-life winning team members of the 1983 World Cup approximately Rs 15 crore. The film will be helmed by Kabir Khan will hit the big screens on December 24.

How much did Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup team charge for 83?

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the 1983 World Cup-winning team were charged approximately Rs 15 crore, while Kapil Dev, who captained the team back then was paid Rs 5 crore. The amount was aimed at acquiring the rights of the subjects of each and every players' story to be portrayed in the film. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and with the release date drawing near, fans are more excited than ever.

The film will see Ranveer Singh take on the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play Kapil's wife Romi Dev on screen. Apart from the leading duo, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree will also be seen playing pivotal roles. Several celebrities from the industry including Suniel Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Tahira Kashyap, Palak Muchhal, Roshni Chopra and others have already watched the film and have given it rave reviews.

Suniel Shetty recently took to Twitter and mentioned that he was still 'shaken and teary-eyed' at the emotion that the film conveyed. He was 'stunned' at Ranveer's performance and mentioned he 'couldn't spot him and only saw Kapil Dev on screen. His tweet read, "Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions."

Image: Instagram/@iamchiragpatil