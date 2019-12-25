How Was Salman Khan As A Child? Superstar Reveals An Interesting Story

Ever wondered how Salman Khan would be like as a child? Well, the 'Dabangg' actor, in reality, was also quite 'Dabangg' in his childhood days. In a conversation with Tara Sharma on her show, Salman said that as a child, he was quite 'difficult for his parents to handle.'

"Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality. And that’s the reason why it hurts the most,” he said.

Salman narrated an incident when he was thrown out of the school when he was in class 4. “Actually, I don’t know what wrong did I do when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there." He also revealed that he was whacked with a cane outside the Xavier's College by his principal when he got to know that he chose science in college.

Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg Cop Universe. The cast of Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichcha and Arbaaz Khan in the leading roles. Prabhu Dheva helms the 2019 sequel from the renowned cop universe franchise. Dabangg 3 released to the box-office on December 20, 2019. In four days from its initial release, Dabangg 3 has garnered mix reviews from the audiences and already made a collection of approximately ₹ 82 crores. Dabangg 3 features Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan sharing the screen space for the first time.

#Dabangg3 also needs to sustain *after Week 1*, since it faces a new, big opponent [#GoodNewwz], which is expected to make a dent in its screens, shows and most importantly, market share... #NewYear holidays ahead should prove advantageous. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: ₹ 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

