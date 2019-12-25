The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

How Was Salman Khan As A Child? Superstar Reveals An Interesting Story

Bollywood News

Ever wondered how Salman Khan would be like as a child? Well, the 'Dabangg' actor, in reality, was also quite 'Dabangg' in his childhood days. Read to know more

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman

Ever wondered how Salman Khan would be like as a child? Well, the 'Dabangg' actor, in reality, was also quite 'Dabangg' in his childhood days. In a conversation with Tara Sharma on her show, Salman said that as a child, he was quite 'difficult for his parents to handle.' 

"Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality. And that’s the reason why it hurts the most,” he said.

Salman Khan on Dabangg 3: Security of people is above film's box office collection

Salman narrated an incident when he was thrown out of the school when he was in class 4. “Actually, I don’t know what wrong did I do when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there." He also revealed that he was whacked with a cane outside the Xavier's College by his principal when he got to know that he chose science in college.

Dabangg 3: Here’s why Salman Khan kept ending of Dabangg ‘open-ended’

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg Cop Universe. The cast of Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichcha and Arbaaz Khan in the leading roles. Prabhu Dheva helms the 2019 sequel from the renowned cop universe franchise. Dabangg 3 released to the box-office on December 20, 2019. In four days from its initial release, Dabangg 3 has garnered mix reviews from the audiences and already made a collection of approximately ₹ 82 crores. Dabangg 3 features Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan sharing the screen space for the first time. 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER