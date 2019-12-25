Dabangg 3: Here’s Why Salman Khan Kept Ending Of Dabangg ‘open-ended’

Salman Khan's much-awaited cop-action Dabangg 4 is the fourth instalment in the series and it hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film alongside Salman also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Majrekar in key roles. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Majrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar's debut in Bollywood. Salman recently, in an interview with a leading daily talked about Dabangg being an open-ended film.

Salman Khan opens up on Dabang being an open-ended franchise

Recently, Salman Khan spoke with a leading daily about when they made the first film of the Dabangg franchise and he knew that the film could be taken forward and thus, they decided to keep it open-ended. Speaking to the daily, Salman stated that they had kept Dabangg open-ended because they felt that they might come up with a sequel and at that point, Arbaaz asked if they were probably being a little pompous about the film by considering a sequel. Salman added that he told him that If the movie works, well and good. But if not, there’s nothing they could do but fortunately, everyone liked it, so they made Dabangg 2, he added.

Talking about how the idea of Dabangg 3 was developed, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood said that he came up with the thought for that film, and Arbaaz kept improvising it. He further stated that they decided to explore Chulbul’s past, and that’s how the prequel was built and expressed that It is always fun to shoot for Dabangg's franchise. He then added that when he walks on the sets of Dabangg, he automatically transforms from Salman Khan to Chulbul Pandey.

