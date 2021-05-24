'Hrithik Roshan Almost Killed Me And Farhan': Abhay Deol Revisits Scene From ZNMD

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most popular youth films to be have been released in the last decade. The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment, tells the story of three childhood friends Kabir, Imran, and Arjun, who take a vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears. Recently, the official Instagram handle of Tiger Baby Films shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie, where Abhay Deol can be seen narrating an incident about how Hrithik Roshan almost got him and Farhan Akhtar killed.

Abhay Deol talks about a scene from ZNMD

Tiger Baby Films, the production house behind Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, has recently started an off-the-record series on Instagram where the cast and crew members of certain films would be revisiting some of their most unforgettable scenes and talk about why it remains etched in their memories. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol narrated one such incident from the sets of his superhit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and revealed how lead actor Hrithik Roshan almost got him and Farhan killed. Deol stated that during one of the scenes, where Hrithik's character Arjun has to park the car on the corner of the road, he forgot to switch off the engine and got out of the car, and the car kept moving forward.

Although Hrithik managed to step in and pulled the brake, Farhan in the time being jumped out of the car and Abhay said how at that moment, he felt like he was going to die. The actor also spoke about 'the mental bwoy' scene which went on to become very popular and how it was inspired by one of the teachers at Maneckji, which was the school Zoya and Farhan went to as kids. The caption read, "We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment, and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them."

Fan reactions on the post

Tiger Baby Films' official Instagram handle has a following of 87k people on the social networking site and their latest post garnered close to 18k views within a few hours. Fans and followers revisited the film and commented about how the scene was hilarious and some praised Hrithik for getting back into the car at the right time. One of the followers wrote, "Hrithik got back into the car❤️", while another stated, "Prof. Dubey and his "Bwoys" are eternal."

