Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor To Reunite For A Film Soon? Here's Everything We Know

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were one of the top on-screen pairs in Bollywood when they had started their careers. The duo had worked together in the popular multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and there were even rumours around their relationship at that time. After some unsuccessful films, the duo did not work with each other.

Close to two decades later, the actors have established their careers through a blend of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films. However, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the duo could be coming together for another film. They are the first choices for a renowned filmmaker's next project.

The talks are likely to be held soon, and the collaboration could be held soon.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to join hands after two decades

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as per a report on Bollywood Life, have been approached for a film Ulaj. The film is being backed by a popular filmmaker and produced by the banner Junglee Pictures.

The makers are planning a script-reading session with Kareena in the next few days. Hrithik has not agreed to do the film yet, and the likelihood of him giving his nod would also depend on the availability of his dates as he is working on two films

The other details regarding the film, like the planning of the budget, would be chalked out when the stars say yes to the project. As far as the other details are concerned, not much information is available except that was a big-budget project. The shooting too is likely to be held outside.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's on-screen pairing

Hrithik and Kareena first worked in the 2001 film Yaadein, one year after making their respective debuts the year before. The film, however, flopped at the box office.

In the same year, they then starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., which succeeded at ticket windows and their pairing was loved. However, their subsequent releases Mujhse Dosti Karoge, which was released in 2002, and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, which hit the theatres in 2003, did not do well at the box office, after which they have not worked with each other.

