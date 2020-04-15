Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Funny Scenes From 'K3G', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have starred in a number of films together such as Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Yaadein. Starring in several films, the two reportedly share a good bond on-screen and off-screen. The duo is seen indulging in some fun banter on-screen that always manages to leave fans in splits. Here’s taking a look at Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s funny moments in movies.

This scene is from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. In the video, one can see how Kareena Kapoor’s mother forces her to marry Hrithik Roshan and also impress him with her thoughts and actions. Kareena Kapoor tries her best as she acts funnily in front of him. Watch the video here.

This scene is from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In this video, one can see how Kareena Kapoor Khan is trying to impress Hrithik. Soon, he starts talking about the prom and Kareena says that she is ready to be his date but Hrithik replies to her saying that he didn’t even ask her for it. Watch this funny scene below.

This scene is from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In this scene, one can see Kareena Kapoor Khan trying on some outfits and praising herself. Hrithik soon enters the store and Kareena asks him how is she looking. Hrithik in an intense tone tells her that she is looking “stupid.” Watch the video here.

In this video, one can see Hrithik Roshan fixing the pipe while Kareena Kapoor Khan is holding the sprinkler towards her face. Soon, Hrithik mends the pipe and water comes gushing out straight on Kareena’s face. Seeing this Hrithik soon begins to laugh and Kareena gets angry and splashes the water on him. Watch this funny video below.

