Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad raised eyebrows with their appearance together last week, immediately sparking dating rumours. The duo is adding further fuel to the rumours as they were stepped out together once again. The rumoured couple even held hands again, leaving little doubt in the minds of their fans on their equation.

Fans expressed their delight for Hrithik and showered love on the new couple in town.

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad snapped holding hands post dinner date

Last Saturday, Hrithik was clicking stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai, and his companion was initially termed 'mystery woman', before it emerged that the person was Saba Azad. The former had even held her hand, before escorting her into his car.

The scenes were similar this time. The duo spent some quality time at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. The Dhoom 2 star was dressed in a checkered shirt, white T-shirt beneath and a beige trousers, while Saba was dressed in a light yellow top and blue pants. Once again, he held her hand despite being aware of the paparazzi being stationed outside.

Netizens too reacted to the visuals with delight. One of the comments was about being happy for Hrithik for finally finding his 'companion.' 'Cute jodi', read another comment.

The two artists were also in the news for their previous relationships. Hrithik was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan for 14 years from 2000 to 2014, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The ex-couple continues to be in touch and amicable towards each other, even attending family gatherings together.

Saba Azad was previously in a relationship with actor-singer Imaad Shah, son of actor Naseeruddin Shah, and they were living together since 2013. They parted ways in 2020.

Saba Azad stars in Rocket Boys

Amid the hype surrounding her personal life, Saba also has something new in her professional front. She is one of the actors starring in the series Rocket Boys. She plays the love interest of Jim Sarbh, who enacts the part of Dr Homi Bhabha.

She plays the role of a Parsi woman, Parvana Irani, in the series.