Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Kept 'friendship' Under Wraps For Months? Here's All About It

Ever since actor Hrithik Roshan was snapped at a restaurant in Mumbai with musician and actor Saba Azad, the two have left the gossip mills running. The video of the two has created a buzz among the fans about the two being together. Amid the relationship rumours, according to Mid-Day, the two have been reportedly keeping the relationship under wraps for months.

The video that started trending over weekends showed Hrithik walking out of a restaurant with Saba. What caught the attention of the fans was that the actor was walking out while holding her hands and protecting her from the paparazzi. The video further showed Hrithik opening the door of the car for Saba and then making sure she is comfortable inside before stepping inside and later bid a goodbye to the paps outside.

Has Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's friendship been under wraps for months?

A source close to the two told the outlet that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit. The source further revealed that the friendship of the two blossomed into something really special following the vacation. Last month, the two winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments. Both 30-year-old Saba and 48-year-old Hrithik have refused to comment.

Saba and her co-band member Imaad Shah, Naseeruddin, and Ratna Pathak Shah's son, are a popular funky-electronic music duo and have been creating music for several years. Apart from her music, Saba has also starred in several projects. She was last seen in Netflix Original Feels Like Ishq and will be seen in the upcoming web series Rocket Boys. She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Dil Kabaddi. Ever since her debut, Saba has appeared in 5 movies so far. She starred as the lead in the 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge opposite Saqib Saleem.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have maintained a good equation years after their split in 2014. The duo is often spotted together accompanying each other on family get-togethers, birthdays among other things. Sussanne has sparked dating rumours with actor Arslan Goni.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla