Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan's Perfect Family Moments While In Quarantine, See Pics

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many people are practicing self-isolation in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. Celebrities are also following the lockdown and are in self-quarantine. In this difficult time, action hero Hrithik Roshan is also encouraging his fans and followers to stay home and practice self-quarantine.

Hrithik Roshan is currently living at his beach facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. His ex-wife, Sussanne Khan has also moved in with him in order to follow the quarantine while co-parenting their two adorable kids. Both the personalities have often shared glimpses from their lockdown time together. Check out some of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's posts supporting each other during the difficult time of quarantine.

Amid the COVID - 19 lockdown, Hrithik Roshan took it to his social media to share a candid picture of Sussanne Khan sipping coffee in his living room. The Bang Bang actor explained in his caption that how heartwarming it felt to see his ex-wife staying with them to support co-parenting his kids during the quarantine. He also thanked Sussanne Khan who volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that their children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of them. Check out Hrithik Roshan's heart-melting caption.

Sussanne Khan also shared a picture of her temporary work from home space created at Hrithik Roshan's house. In the pictures, she is seen sitting in the balcony working space. She credited Roshan for clicking her pictures. Sussanne Khan also urged everyone to stay home and stay safe. Take a look.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have two kids together. The duo shares the custody of Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Sussanne firmly support and follow co-parenting. Here are some more posts that showcase perfect family moments of the ex-couple co-parenting their kids.

