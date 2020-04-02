Hrithik Roshan's Family's Interesting Trivia That You Might Not Know About

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with his father's directorial venture, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Other than his father Rakesh Roshan, did you know that Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, and maternal grandfather, even his ex-in-laws, all have been connected to Bollywood in some or the other way? Take a look at some interesting trivia about Hrithik Roshan's family members.

Hrithik Roshan's family trivia

All about Hrithik's family members

Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan is a well known Bollywood actor and director. Rakesh Roshan is the son of music director Roshanlal Nagrath. Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky is actually J. Om Prakash's daughter, who was a well-known producer and director of his time. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan is a music composer and has given the music for many of Hrithik's films.

Hrithik is part Punjabi, part Bengali

Hrithik Roshan has a mixed descent from his paternal side, where his paternal grandfather was Punjabi while his grandmother was a Bengali.

Hrithik's sister, Sunaina Roshan

Reportedly, Sunaina Roshan had survived through a tough time in her life when she was diagnosed with cancer. She and Hrithik are known to share a close bond with each other.

Hrithik Roshan's paternal grandfather & grandmother were musicians

Hrithik Roshan's paternal grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath was a classical musician. He was considered to be one of the few Bollywood music directors who changed the course of Hindi cinema. Even Hrithik's grandmother was known to be a music maestro herself.

Hrithik Roshan's first on-screen appearance is not commonly known

Reportedly, Hrithik’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash was actually the first one to bring Hrithik Roshan on screen with the film Asha. The movie released in 1980 and starred Jeetendra and Reena Roy. Hrithik Roshan had a small appearance in one of the songs, Jaane Hum Sadak Ke Logon Se.

