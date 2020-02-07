Hrithik Roshan's Best Photos Without Beard You Must Check Out

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most stylish and popular actors in Bollywood. After making his debut in Bollywood with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the actor became widely famous for his fit physique, charismatic looks, and his acting skills. While fans love his amazing looks in beard, they find him even more handsome without a beard. Here are his best looks without a beard:

Photos of Hrithik Roshan without a beard

Hrithik Roshan without a beard in Super 30

The actor went for a beard-less look for the movie, Super 30. The plot revolves around the story of a mathematician named Anand Kumar who runs a popular Super 30 program for IIT aspirants. Hrithik's looks in the movie totally did justice to the character.

Travelling with boys

Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of riding with boys. The actor appeared without a beard and opted for a grey-blue t-shirt. He captioned saying he was taking the boys to school.

The actor with friends

Hritish Roshan shared a picture of him having fun and a great time with his friends. He opted for a beard-less look and opted for a checked white and black shirt. Fans loved his look in the picture.

Trip to Ahmedabad

Hrithik Roshan had been to Ahmedabad where he was greeted by many fans for the promotions of Mohenjo Daro. He again opted for a no-beard look for the meet and greet with fans. He can be seen wearing a white shirt and a black jacket.

Airport look

The actor posted a picture of him at the airport without a beard. He aced the no-beard look by opting for a blue t-shirt in one picture and black and white striped t-shirt in another picture. He paired it with blue denim.

