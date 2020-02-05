Hrithik Roshan Reveals What He Brings Back From His Travels, Shares Pic From LA Trip

Bollywood actors love jetting off to exotic locations every time they feel the need to relax and rejuvenate. Hrithik Roshan, who reportedly is in Los Angeles, soaking in the sun, recently took to his social media to post a dashing photo of himself from the beachfront. Dressed in a yellow turtle neck t-shirt and a maroon jacket, Hrithik was exuding uber cool vibes.

In the social media post shared on February 5, Hrithik revealed that he loves conversing with fellow travellers as he learns new things and understands different cultures. In the social media post, he also shared that he brings back "travel stories of other travelers". The War actor said in the caption, "This trip to LA was one of those, while I celebrated my friends here, I also met some amazing people and heard their amazing stories."

The actor was last seen playing the role of Indian Agent Kabir in Siddharth Anand's War. The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year. As per reports, Hrithik is preparing for the sequel to his hit movie Krrish (2006).

The last part of the series released in 2013, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. If the reports are to go by, Hrithik might essay a double role in Krrish 4. According to reports, he might play the role of a protagonist and antagonist in the forthcoming film. Apart from the sequel, Hrithik is in talks with the makers of Satte Pe Satta remake.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

