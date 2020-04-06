Hrithik Roshan Pens A Poem, Compares The Game Of Chess With Coronavirus; Read Here

Hrithik Roshan is spending time with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan amid an ongoing nation-wide lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a beautiful picture of his son playing chess with him.

Comparing the game and the war with COVID19, Hrithik penned a poem. He wrote, "Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin..I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let's win this," he wrote.

When Hrithik Roshan spoke about how he taught his kids to handle fame and success

A few days back, Hrithik Roshan shared a motivational video of his father exercising in the gym. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Damn! That's My Dad. Never gives up. This is the kind of resolve and determination we all need to have to fight in times like these. He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. Oh and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him. Very very afraid."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.