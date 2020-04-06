When Hrithik Roshan Spoke About How He Taught His Kids To Handle Fame And Success

Bollywood celebrities try hard to keep their personal lives private but they cannot keep it hidden for too long. Like Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck feels offended when his children are bothered. Similarly, Suits star Gabriel Macht also wants his children to grow up in a world that has no spotlight. However, that is not the case with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as he has asked his sons to tackle everything, good or bad that comes with his success and fame. He has also taught them to not shy away from the spotlight and paparazzi.

Hrithik Roshan separated from his wife, Sussanne Khan, after 14 years of marriage, currently lives with his two sons. In a throwback interview, he said that his fame and stardom are a part of their lives whether they like it or not. He also said that they should better learn to accept it, understand it and use it to their best ability in a way that they can contribute back. Hrithik Roshan has also taught them they should not be embarrassed about being in the spotlight.

Also Read: 'Acting Not My Work, It’s My Passion': Sandhya Mridul

Hrithik Roshan speaks about his kids and stardom

Also Read: '9 Minutes For India': Akshay, Kangana, Ranveer-Deepika, Anil Light Diya Against COVID-19

Hrithik Roshan also added that instead of being embarrassed about all the attention, they should rather be proud of it because their father has worked very hard for all the love that he has been getting from the media and fans. The actor himself is the son of a legendary director Rakesh Roshan and feels blessed to have brought up with such privilege.

Hrithik Roshan added that he always looks up to his father as an inspiration and wishes to pass it on to his kids as well. Hrithik Roshan, who gave back to back hits last year is all set to feature in the superhero film Krrish 4. The details of the project are still under wraps.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's Best Male Co-stars He Has Worked With, From Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Rampal

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Was The First Choice For Farhan Akhtar's 'Don'? Know Why He Missed Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.