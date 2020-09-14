Hrithik Roshan 'decodes' Kabir From 'War' In Latest Video, Calls It 'state Of Grace'

Recently, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to ‘decode’ his much-loved character from the 2019 blockbuster film War. Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video from the film, which features the actor driving a car, while Linkin Park’s song I tried so hard plays in the background. Take a look at the video here:

Hrithik's post

With the video shared, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “State of grace. #decodingKabir’. War went on to become India’s highest-grossing action entertainer of 2019, as the film reportedly earned more than â‚¹370 crores during its run in the box office. The movie follows the story of an Indian soldier, who chases his mentor who has gone rogue following an unexpected kill. The movie also stars actors Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in the leading roles. Take a look at how fans reacted to Hrithik’s post:

Fans react:

As per a report published in Koimoi, in an event held in Udaipur, Hrithik Roshan spoke about his characters from War and Super 30. The actor revealed that there are some uncanny similarities between these two characters and it was amazing how the characters looked in theatres. More so, Hrithik admitted that his role in Super 30 was much easier, the character had more heart and didn't require to go the unconventional way.

What's next for Hrithik?

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya that stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan will be also seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel.

