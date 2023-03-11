Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiseled Body While Shooting For Fighter In Throwback Photo

Hrithik Roshan has found a new way to motivate himself and that's by looking at his old pictures. The actor recently shared a throwback picture from November 2022, where he can be seen flexing his muscles. I the caption he attributed a good diet and good sleep score as the two reasons for his body.

Along with the picture, he wrote, “Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break.”

The Dhoom 2 actor also shared the process that helped him in his fitness regime. He further added, “What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time , magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less.”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's photo here:

Hrithik also mentioned that food and sleep are easy tasks and yet most people fail at them. He added that a ‘quiet mind and content discipline’ is difficult to achieve.

Reactions on the Post

As soon as Hrithik dropped the post on Instagram, his fans and followers were quick to jump on to cheer for him. Several film and TV personalities also commented on the post. Priety Zinta, who co-starred with Roshan in Lakshay and Koi Mil Gaya, commented “Wow ! U gotta teach me how to meditate n build those muscles 🔥🔥”.

On the other hand, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also cheered the star saying, “Duggu 💥 this is incredible 🙌”. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also commented on the post saying, “👏👏🙌❤️🔥 So rightly said!!”. Hrithik’s Dhoom 2 co actor and childhood friend, Uday Chopra wrote “Dude!”.

About Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Fighter

Hrithik Roshan is currently working on Siddharth Anand's film, Fighter. The movie features him along with actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film marks the first union of Deepika and Hrithik in a movie while it is the third collaboration of Hrithik with director Siddharth Anand. Fighter is reportedly, India’s first aerial action movie and is scheduled to release 25 January 2024.