Hrithik Roshan Flaunts Uber-cool Look In Latest Outing; Fans Speculate 'mystery Girl'

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan seldom gives details about his private affairs or relationships, mainly grabbing headlines for his work projects. However, the paparazzi recently captured him outside a popular eatery in Bandra, as he held the hands of a mystery girl. The pictures and videos from his latest outing have been making rounds on the internet, leaving fans curious about who the girl could be.

In a clip shared by the paparazzi account Varinder Chawla, Hrithik could be seen exiting the outlet in a stylish blue jacket with beige coloured pants and white t-shirt, while the woman he held hands with wore a black coloured top with wide beige pants. The girl's glimpse wasn't clear as she wore a mask, and also because Hrithik quickly escorted her inside the car. Take a look.

Curious fans react

Fans quickly started speculating who this girl might be and dropped inquisitive comments like "Whose there with him?", "Is that his new girlfriend?" among others. One netizen also quipped that the girl in question is actor Saba Azad. Many also pointed out Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan in the background.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have maintained a good equation years after their split in 2014. The duo is often spotted together accompanying each other on family get-togethers, birthdays among other things. Sussanne has sparked dating rumours with actor Arslan Goni. The duo is often spotted together on various outings as well as dropping mushy comments on each other's social media posts.

More on Hrithik Roshan's work front

The actor will be seen in Pushkar and Gayathri's Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside actor Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte. It comes as the remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. On the occasion of Roshan's 48th birthday earlier this month, makers revealed his first look as 'Vedha'.

He will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter. The film is reportedly a patriotic action-adventure-drama and is slated to release on Republic Day, 2023.

