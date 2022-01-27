As Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath remake recently completed 10 years, the actor expressed his delight through a heartfelt note on social media. He even dropped a stunning video clip that depicted some of the memorable glimpses from the movie that took his fans down the memory lane.

Many fans expressed their delight by pouring in hearts and heart-eyed emojis and even congratulated the actor on his iconic movie completing ten years. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's latest social media post on completing 10 years of Agneepath.

Hrithik Roshan's emotional tribute to Agneepath remake

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video in which he posted the trailer of the film and penned a note exclaiming how the film completed 10 years already. He further stated how this thought alone had him reliving the anxiety & towering responsibility he felt being a part of the Agneepath remake. Adding to it, he further wrote a note of gratitude to everyone who gave a chance to his version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. He further expressed his love to the talented team of the film including Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt along with the brilliant cast and crew. He even remembered the late actor Rishi Kapoor and stated how sharing the screen with him will always be a milestone in his career.

The caption read, "10 years already... The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety & towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest priyanka chopra, Sanjay dutt Sir & the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi uncle will always be a milestone in my career." (sic)

Numerous fans took to Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post and poured in love for him on his movie completing a decade while many others congratulated him on this achievement. Some fans also added fire emojis in the comments section to depict how the movie was thrilling and full of fire. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post.

Image: A Still from 'Agneepath' Movie