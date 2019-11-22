Hrithik Roshan: Here Are The Best Hook Steps Of Bollywood's Dancing King

The War actor, Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Since then, the actor has delivered many blockbusters over the years. Apart from his acting, he is undoubtedly the king of dance in Bollywood. The actor has proved that he is still unbeatable in terms of dance. Here we have listed some of the iconic dance moves of the actor.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena - Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan grooved on the beats of Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. His cross leg step from the song has become widely popular in the industry. The film released in the year 2000 and became a superhit, launching Hrithik as his generation's ultimate dancing star.

Dhoom Again- Dhoom 2

For the first time in his career, Hrithik essayed a negative character. He had the fans go crazy over his Greek god physique and the versatility he displayed with his flamboyant dance moves. The dance was choreographed by Shiamak Davar for which he even won an award. According to Davar, Hrithik's dance steps were very simple but graceful.

Krazzy 4 (Remix) – Krazzy 4

The film stars Juhi Chawla, Arshad Warsi, Irrfan Khan, Suresh Menon and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan made an appearance in the Krazzy 4 (remix) item numbers. The song featured at the end of the movie with credits. Hrithik Roshan's steps are freestyle with fluid movements.

Bang Bang – Bang Bang

Hrithik set the stage ablaze with his sizzling chemistry with the leading lady dancing perfectly in sync with him. Matching step for step, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan switched between ballad, hip-hop and a little bit of Michael Jackson swagger to give us this super hit number.

Jai Jai Shivshankar – War

The actor recently made come back with his amazing moves in this new song from the film War. The song features him and actor Tiger Shroff portraying some of their best moves. The dance number was choreographed by Bosco and Caesar. The dance-off between Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan was the highlight of the movie.

