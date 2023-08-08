Hrithik Roshan On Being Slapped By Rekha In Koi Mil Gaya: Went Numb, Couldn't Even....

Koi Mil Gaya completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday (August 8). The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The film proved to be a significant milestone in the actor's career. He recently opened up about an incident that occurred during its making.

Koi Mil Gaya was released in 2003.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also starred Preity Zinta and Rekha.

The film has been re-released in major cities to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Hrithik Roshan sheds light on the slap scene

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan recounted an incident that took place while filming one of Koi...Mil Gaya's pivotal scenes. It involved Rekha's character slapping Hrithik's character as he cried and questioned his own normalcy, pondering why God had created him this way.

Hrithik shared how he arrived on set one day fully prepared to shoot, only to realize that he had mistakenly prepared for the wrong scene. Instead of being ready for the emotionally charged sequence with Rekha, he had prepared for a different scene altogether. This miscommunication led to a significant glitch in his preparations for the scene that demanded vulnerability and depth.

"I had landed up on set and I realised that I had come prepared for the wrong scene and we had to the scene in which Rekha slaps me when I cry and ask why am I not normal, why did God do this to me. It was the deepest and most difficult scene in the whole film and I had not prepared, some miscommunication happened," he said.

Rekha's slap left Hrithik Roshan frozen for 45 minutes

Hrithik Roshan vividly recalled the moment when he discovered the mix-up. He shared that this unexpected turn left him frozen in his car, unable to move for a staggering 45 minutes. He described this as a surreal experience, where an unknown fear gripped him and left him immobilized. Hrithik couldn't pinpoint the exact nature of this overwhelming sensation but he shared that it took him this extended period to gather the strength to overcome the unexpected challenge. "I had realised that I had made a mistake when I checked… I went numb. I sat in that car in that position for 45 minutes, I could not even move my fingers," he said.