Hrithik Roshan On Playing Mentally Impaired In Koi Mil Gaya: I Experienced Bullying...

Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi... Mil Gaya has been in the news ever since Rakesh Roshan announced the re-release of the film. It gave the actor commercial success in 2003 after three consecutive box office failures. The team will be celebrating 20 years tomorrow (August 8), and ahead of it, the actor opened up on his approach to the character. In the film, the actor played a mentally challenged boy.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also starred Preity Zinta and Rekha in the lead.

The film has been re-released in all major cities to celebrate 20 years anniversary.

A sequel of the Krrish franchise is also in the works.

Hrithik Roshan on playing mentally challenged Rohit

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan recalled how he prepared for the role and revealed that he used his life experience to portray the character. The actor said that he experienced bullying in school and had a stutter. So, life had already given him the vulnerability that the character needed.

Calling it a "great lesson" in his life, the actor added that whatever one has, good or bad, it can be used by being aware of the surroundings and waiting for the right time.

Hrithik Roshan cried throughout the script

When asked Hrithik, what was his first reaction when he read the script, to this, he replied, it took him around 6 to 7 hours to read the script. He added that after 2-3 pages, he used to sit and cry. After finishing up the reading, he called his father, Rakesh Roshan, and told him, "Papa the script is mind blowing, it’s fantastic. I cried throughout the script."

Director by Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred Hansika Motwani and Anuj Pandit Sharma as child artists.