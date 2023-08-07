Hrithik Roshan Reveals How Anil Kapoor Made Koi Mil Gaya A Reality

Koi Mil Gaya is set to complete 20 years on August 8. The film, the first installment of the Krrish franchise, served as Hrithik Roshan's essential comeback vehicle after some underwhelming releases.. It emerged as a massive hit and attained cult status. The actor has now revealed that the film was almost dropped even before it went on floors. He further added that a popular star ultimately made it a reality.

3 things you need to know

Koi Mil Gaya released in theatres on August 8, 2003.

It serves as the first installment of the Krrish franchise.

To celebrate the film's 20-year anniversary, it has been briefly re-released in theatres.

Hrithik Roshan reveals Anil Kapoor made Koi Mil Gaya happen



In an interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan revealed how the popular Koi Mil Gaya almost never took off. While 'Duggu' and father Rakesh Roshan were optimistic about the project, there were many who were trying to dissuade the latter from re-launching his son with an unconventional role. The naysayers were of the opinion that Hrithik should be reintroduced to the audience in a grand avatar - much like a national hero.

It was then that Hrithik had consulted Anil Kapoor .The Mr India star convinced Rakesh Roshan to go ahead with the film and the rest is history. Hrithik shared, "I asked Anil Kapoor what he thought of it. He said he loved it. And he had that conversation with my dad, and I entered that conversation and I saw my father's eyes light up. Anil Kapoor played a pivotal role... "

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will soon be sharing screen space



Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be starring together in Fighter. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter will also star Deepika Padukone. This is Hrithik's first collaboration with the actress.