Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Vikram Vedha's Box Office Failure: Film Didn't...

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Fighter. The first glimpse of the film was unveiled on August 15. In a new interview, the actor shared his opinion on his 2022 film Vikram Vedha.

3 things you need to know

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter will release in January 2024.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The actor starred in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik Roshan reflects back on Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan recently reflected back on his 2022 movie Vikram Vedha. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opined how the director helped him bring out his best in the film. Heaping praise for Pushkar and Gayathri, the directors of the movie, the actor shared that it was a ‘pleasure’ working with them because they ‘allowed Vedha to emerge’. He added, “It's so important for the director to empower when an actor has a spark of something.”

(Hrithik Roshan starred alongside Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha | Image: IMDB)

He then highlighted the importance of “collaboration” of director and actor. He shared that it is important for the director to understand the ‘spark’ in the actor and to ‘notice it and be aware of’ it. He added that Vikram Vedha did that for him and for him, as an actor, it is “the most important thing".

Hrithik Roshan says Vikram Vedha helped him discover the ’madness’ in him

The War actor further added that the movie fueled a fire in him. He said, When I say madness, I mean, the ability to transcend all pain, transcend all things that are tying you down, to transcend that and fly.” He added that even though he knew he had it in him, the movie “the vibration was at a high intensity”.

(Hrithik Roshan played the role of a gangster in Vikram Vedha | Image: IMDB)

Hrithik Roshan also addressed the box office performance of the movie. For the unversed, in its run of five weeks, Vikram Vedha was able to earn a meagre Rs 78.9 Crores nett collections in India, as per Sacnilk. Addressing this, the actor said, “The film didn't fare well. But I think in all other ways, it's been a great success for me." The poor performance of the film was credited due to its clash with Ponniyin Selvan 1 and the Kannada film Kantara.