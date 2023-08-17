Hrithik Roshan Loves Watching Films In Theatres, Says OTT Has Its 'advantages, But...'

Hrithik Roshan, who is busy with the shooting of his next film Fighter, revealed that he prefers theatres over OTT. In a recent interview, the actor said he loves community experience as one gets "real-time feedback".

2 things you need to know

On Independence Day, Hrithik Roshan shared the first look of Fighter.

Earlier this month, he celebrated 20 years of Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

'OTT has its benefits but...,' says Hrithik Roshan

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up on choosing theatre over OTT. He said OTT has its "benefits and advantages," but doesn't give community experience. One sits and enjoys the film with their family and home. However, theatres, on the other hand, connect people and give community experience.

'I want my kids to fall in love with community experience,' says Hrithik Roshan

The Koi... Mil Gaya actor added that watching films in the theatre gives a different experience and called it another kind of "filmmaking skill". The 49-year-old actor continued he wants to teach his kids, and that's why he watches the films in theatres so that they also fall in love with them.

(Hrithik Roshan with his kids | Image: Instagram)

The actor said that community experience taught one everything, and if one wants to be in the movies, one must go to the theatres. "That's where you get real-time feedback about your community, your environment, and how the film moves different sections of the audience," concluded the actor.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to return to the big screen next year with Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Sharma.

Take a look at 'Spirit of Fighter'

On the occasion of Independence Day (August 15), Hrithik took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser. The clip offered the first glimpse of Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor's characters as what appear to be fighter pilots. In the background, we can hear the song Vande Mataram.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.