The Indian film industry lost another veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi earlier this week, August 3. The actor was known for essaying pivotal roles in several Hindi films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya and more. According to several reports, the actor was suffering from a heart ailment and passed away. He was 68. As several dignitaries from the film fraternity mourned the actor's death, recently, Hrithik Roshan paid his tribute to the late actor and mentioned that he will miss him.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Bollywood veteran Mithilesh Chaturvedi. In his note, the actor prayed for the actor and mentioned how he had the pleasure of working with him several times. He also added that the actor will be missed by everyone. The War actor wrote, "Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP."

Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 4, 2022

Hrithik Roshan shared the screen space with the late Mithilesh Chaturvedi in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya, which also starred Priety Zinta. In the movie, Chaturvedi played the role of Rohit's teacher in his school.

How did Mithilesh Chaturvedi die?

Mithilesh Chaturvedi's cause of death was confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi. Ashish Chaturvedi told PTI that the actor was admitted to the hospital for 8 to 10 days as he suffered a cardiac arrest. He also had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He said, "He was admitted to the hospital for 8-10 days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4.00 am due to cardiac arrest."

Paying his tribute to Mithilesh Chaturvedi, his son-in-law took to his Facebook and penned, "Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek bete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)."

