Hrithik Roshan Posts Birthday Wish For Jr NTR: Did He Drop Hint About War 2?

Hrithik Roshan penned a heartwarming note for Jr NTR on the occasion of his birthday today (May 20). Through his tweet, Hrithik gave fans a hint about the RRR fame star working with him in War 2. Reportedly, Jr NTR was in talks to work in the spy universe opposite the Koi Mil Gaya actor.

"Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama," tweeted Hrithik Roshan. Soon after, fans posted their reactions in the comments section.

Is Jr NTR working opposite Hrithik in War 2?

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have been roped in for War 2. The film will be helmed by the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji. However, the production house has not made any official confirmation regarding the cast or project yet. While an official announcement is pending, new details have surfaced about the project.

As per reports, Jr NTR's role in the film will have some negative shades. Also, both Hrithik and Jr NTR will come together for a reading session of the script with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. War 2 will yet again have some intense action scenes like the first installment. This much-awaited film will soon go on floors.

Jr NTR will not be attending Sr NTR's centenary celebration

Jr NTR's publicist tweeted that the actor will miss his grandfather's centenary event. He stated, "We regret to inform that Sri Jr NTR garu will not be able to attend the NTR Shatajayanthi Utsavalu event to be held on 20th May at Hyderabad due to prior family commitments as his 40th birthday falls on the same day. The organising committee was informed about the same at the time of invitation."