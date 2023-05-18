Jr NTR To Play Villain In Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2? Here's What We Know

Jr. NTR is now all set to make his much-awaited Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2. Directed by the acclaimed Ayan Mukerji, the film is expected to be an action-packed extravaganza, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. Adding to the excitement, it has been revealed that Jr. NTR’s character in War 2 will have intriguing ‘negative shades’, adding depth and complexity to the story.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Jr NTR is poised to portray the role of a villain, with his character possessing a multi-dimensional persona. A source close to the production shared, ‘While the final script is still being developed, Jr. NTR’s character in War 2 will have some negative shades, which will add an interesting layer to the overall story’. The actor himself is thrilled about this opportunity to explore a range of emotions and deliver a captivating performance.

To fully immerse themselves in their respective roles, both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will engage in several reading sessions with Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is scheduled to begin filming in November, with Hrithik Roshan joining the production a month later, as reported. The film is a part of the successful YRF Spy Universe, which included blockbuster movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and the upcoming Tiger 3.

Work Front

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his upcoming untitled film, NTR30, directed by Koratala Siva. The project, touted to be a visual spectacle with an engaging plot, reunites Jr NTR with Siva after their successful collaboration in Janatha Garage. The film, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the presenter, is slated for a pan-Indian release on April 5 next year and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

With his much-anticipated Bollywood debut in War 2 and his ongoing commitment to exciting projects in the Telugu film industry. Jr NTR continues to enthral audiences with his versatility and acting prowess. Fans are eagerly awaiting his powerful performances and are sure to be treated to a cinematic experience like never before.