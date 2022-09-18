Hrithik Roshan Recalls Doctor Told Him To Not Dance & Perform Action Scenes Over Health

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited film Vikram Vedha, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, actor Hrithik Roshan is set to leave his fans in amazement with the thrilling action sequences in the film. While the fans await the release of the film, the actor recently opened up about how his doctor once advised him not to perform dance or action scenes in films.

Hrithik Roshan reveals he was once advised by his doctor not to dance or perform action in films

During a recent event, as reported by Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan went down memory lane and talked about the time when his first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was released. The actor mentioned how he watched the film with the audience and revealed how people began to recognize him after the movie ended which made him realise the impact of love from the audience. Stating further, he revealed that before the release of the film, the doctors advised him not to dance or any action scenes in the film because of his health condition, however, he took it as a challenge by taking care of himself to do such movies. While signing off, Hrithik mentioned how the 12-year-old him would be so proud of him today.

He said, “Gaiety is very special. Around 22 years back, when Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was released, I had come to watch the film on FDFS. I watched it with the audience. When the film ended, the people started to recognise me. That's when I realised the impact of the love by the audience. This is my 25th film, in 22 years. Before Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, doctors said my health condition is not good to do action films and dance. I took that as a challenge and took care of my health to do such films. It's surreal for me to be dancing, doing actions and saying those dialogues in 25 films. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of me today.”

Vikram Vedha, written and helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, will feature Hrithik Roshan playing the titular role of a gangster while Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying a cop. Apart from the two actors, the film will also star Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan