Hrithik Roshan Took Intense Training For 'Vikram Vedha' Action Scenes; All You Should Know

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for a face-off in the upcoming crime thriller Vikram Vedha. The upcoming movie, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, will see some high-octane action sequences. In order to ace these sequences, Roshan reportedly underwent some rigorous training for weeks.

Vikram Vedha, which is written and helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, will see Hrithik Roshan play a ruthless gangster while Saif Ali Khan will portray a fierce cop. According to a report by Mid-Day, the upcoming film will contain several gang wars which will include the usage of guns and other weapons which will lead to the final face-off between the two lead characters.

One of the fight sequences will also include Roshan wielding a sword. While he had to undergo training for the same, the actor soon aced it as he had previously learnt sword-fighting for his 2008 period drama, Jodhaa Akbar. However, the 48-year-old had to train for three weeks before two combat scenes, which included taking on an entire gang single-handedly with two guns. For the scene, the Krrish star had to learn how to operate and handle a rifle.

More about Vikram Vedha

The original Tamil film Vikram Vedha had starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The crime thriller will follow a story that will draw a fine line between good and evil. Hrithik Roshan's character Vedha turned to a life of crime for various reasons. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's character Vikram comes across Vedha in the prison. Apart from the two actors, the film will also star Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.