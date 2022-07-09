Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Enjoy Romantic Drive In Paris; Fans Say 'stay Happy Both Of You'

Recently, Saba Azad took to her Instagram and gave fans a sneak-peek into her romantic road trip to an undisclosed location in Paris with beau Hrithik Roshan.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Hrithik Roshan

Image: insta/@hrithikroshan/@sabazad


Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's frequent social media exchanges and their loved-up posts for each other have made the entire town curious about what is brewing between the two. Although the duo neither made their relationship official nor denied the rumours, it's quite evident from the day-to-day outings that things are taking a romantic turn between them.

The duo sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in a restaurant together. Since then, they have been gushing about each other on social media and are often snapped attending family get-togethers and other events. However, as per the latest speculations, Saba and Hrithik are currently spending some quality time with each other in France. Recently, Saba gave fans a sneak peek into her road trip to an undisclosed location in Paris with beau Hrithik Roshan.

On Saturday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video that featured the beautiful scenic roads of France. In the video, Saba can be seen giving fans a glimpse of winding roads. Then the 36-year-old actor panned her camera toward Hrithik, who was seen sitting in the driver's seat. Although Hrithik's face was not visible in the video, the actor did tip his hat to the camera. Moreover, another reason why fans came to know that it's him is because of the iconic black ring on his finger that he usually prefers wearing. Sharing the video, Saba wrote a caption in French that read, "c’est comme ça!!” which means "That’s just the way it is."

Here, take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "So cute! Stay happy both of you, and thank you for sharing your happy moments when you can 😍😍😍" the other user wrote, "Who is it behind the wheel and says hello to us all?🖐️🎩🚙. We learned, we recognized both the tattoo on the arm and the ring on the finger)))😁✌️👀 Have a wonderful holiday, Mr. Hrithik and Mademoiselle Saba!😁🤗🤗." Many fans even revealed that they got Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes from the video as one of the users commented, "Znmd vibes."

Image: insta/@hrithikroshan/@sabazad

First Published:
