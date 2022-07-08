Is Saba Azad Holidaying With Hrithik Roshan? Actor's Latest Post Leaves Fans Elated

Actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines recently after several speculations about them dating started doing rounds on social media. From various public appearances to arriving together for parties, the duo has left the gossip mills running with their rumoured relationship.

Recently, fans thronged on social media after they spotted a beautiful picture of Saba from her trip to Paris. However, the major highlight of the post was the photographer who clicked it, and much to the surprise of the fans, it was taken by none other than Hrithik Roshan as she had tagged him.

Is Saba Azad holidaying with Hrithik Roshan in Paris?

In the picture, Saba can be seen looking away from the camera as she adores the picturesque background. As soon as she looked away, Hrithik captured the sweet candid moment. There was a cup of coffee in front of Saba which, she clarified in the post, was of the Dhoom 2 actor. Going by the picture, it seems that the rumoured lovebirds are sending some quality time together in Paris.

Along with the picture, Saba penned down a catchy caption that read, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan." No doubt that the fans went gaga over the picture and its photographer and made the post go viral in no time. One of the netizens praised Saba’s looks and wrote, “Saba, you, Charming!!! Take care of each other!!! Lots of love and sunny Paris!!!Many thanks to Hrithik for the photo.” Another user hailed Hrithik’s photography skills and wrote, “A pic taken with love, its amazing.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Hat's off to you👏........I mean hritik roshan ko photographer rakhna.....sab koi afford nahi kar sakta hai.” Another user chimed in and wrote, “@sabazad You hired Him for a pic best photographer!! 😛@hrithikroshan.”

The couple recently made their first public appearance at the starry event which was attended by the who’s who from the film fraternity. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are seemingly going strong as the latter often spends time and shares smiles with the Roshan family. She was recently spotted posing with the Roshan family at one of their gatherings. Rakesh Roshan recently shared a family picture as the Roshan family celebrated the birthday of Eshaan Roshan, who is the son of the filmmaker's brother

IMAGE: Instagram/ani_trending