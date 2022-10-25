Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Joined By Actor's Sons And Family Members On Diwali; See Pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad celebrated the festival of Diwali together alongside the actor's sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan among other family members. In pictures shared by Saba, Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni as well as his cousin Pashmina, the couple was seen posing in traditional attires with decorations all around his place.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate Diwali with the actor's sons and family

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a stunning selfie of her and Hrithik all smiles, decked in matching festive attires. She also shared a glimpse of the diyas (lamps) used for decorations at the actor's house and gave a shoutout to Suranika by mentioning, “Thanks Suranika for taking a breath to take photos of our diya lighting efforts.” Take a look.

Suranika too shared a selfie with the lovebirds, while also giving a sneak peek into their Diwali pooja decor. The Vikram Vedha star's cousin Pashmina Roshan, took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture with Suranika and Hrithik's sons as the family spent quality time.

Hrithik Roshan drops a throwback selfie from London trip with Saba Azad

Hrithik recently took a trip down memory lane as he shared a picture with his girlfriend Saba Azad from their London vacation earlier this year. Posting a picture with Saba seated in the backdrop, Hrithik wrote, "Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba sparked romance rumours ever since they were spotted on a dinner date in February. Since then, Saba has been seen with the Vikram Vedha star's family on various occasions, while also joining the actor at Bollywood parties.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha. He's now gearing up for Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SABAZAD/ @SURANIKA)