Hrithik Roshan's Trainer Hails Him For His Determination Toward Health; Saba Azad Reacts

Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and is known for his versatile acting and dance. The 48-year-old has been in showbiz for the past two decades and has undergone several physical transformations. Recently, his fitness trainer hailed the Vikram Vedha actor for his determination toward his health and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, also agreed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan's trainer Kris Gethin shared a picture with him. In the photo, Roshan could be seen holding a white bowl as he posed with his trainer.

In the caption, Gethin wrote about commitment to leading a healthy life. He asked his followers if they make excuses or commitments and added, "Although most people lack exercise, it’s relatively easy to do - 4 hours of working out per week, 20 mins of cardio daily, it’s manageable."

The trainer continued, "Most people fail when it comes to food⁣. They are influenced by family, friends, marketing, home delivery, fast food, celebrations, holidays, convenience and culture.⁣ And let’s face it, a lot goes into it such as grocery shopping, cooking, prepping, packing, carrying your food, washing dishes/containers, making time to eat……and sometimes eating 6 times per day.⁣"

Gethin further revealed the most common excuses that he hears from his clients in India. He wrote, "It requires commitment, yet it’s so easy to turn to excuse.⁣ How bad do you want it? ⁣Your choices will tell you.⁣ I hear excuses from people from all around the world but one of the of the more common excuses I hear in India is 'I didn’t have anywhere to warm up my food' This, for example, tells me that you don’t want it bad enough."

However, the trainer was seemingly impressed by Hrithik Roshan and his dedication. He shared an incident, that took place a few days ago, and wrote, "@hrithikroshan and I are pictured here eating a meal just a couple of days ago at while having a meeting at a building site. " "He didn’t leave the meeting or the building site, he just ate his cold meal as it was meal time (he eats 6 daily plus a protein shake) because he is committed to his goals.," Gethin added and asked people not to get influenced by their "environment."

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan react to Gethin's post

Hrithik Roshan's actor and singer girlfriend Saba Azad was seemingly looking for some fitness motivation as she commented, "Needed to read this one today." Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram stories to reshare the post. In his response, he wrote, "How bad do you want it?"

