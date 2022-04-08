Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Pose For Pic In Goa; Fans Shower Love

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan might have parted ways but the duo still enjoys a cordial relationship with each other as they are often seen partying together. Even after their separation, the two support each other on social media.

It seems like the ex-couple has moved on in their respective lives as they were currently seen hanging out with their rumoured partners Saba Azad and Arslan Goni, respectively. Their outings have raised eyebrows and left the town gossiping about what's brewing between them. Recently, the two rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni attended a party in Goa. But what caught netizens' attention was the happy picture where the four of them came together in a single frame.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni pose for 'happy' pic

The two couples attended a party in Goa. Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video informing fans about the launch of her new restaurant in Panjim, Goa. She penned a thank you note for the 'village of best hearts' who helped her achieve her dream. Along with the thank you note, she also shared a montage video of several pictures from the restaurant's grand opening that featured her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad in attendance. But what caught the netizens' attention was the picture that had the couples in a single frame.

In the picture, Hrithik Roshan sported a black T-shirt while Saba Azad was seen wearing pink-white attire. Sussanne Khan on the other hand donned a black dress, whereas, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan opted for a green-yellow printed shirt. They were all smiles as they posed for a happy picture with each other. The video also had glimpses of their other friends and family members, including Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh and many others. Sharing the video, Sussanne captioned the post as "The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead. P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible. @vedro.goa has arrived. #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy."

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, “Understanding your loved ones is the gateway to peace in life!”. Another wrote “congrats. Glad to see people move on if things don't work out... Instead of suicides, Jealousy, cheating... All Human deserves to be happy. Marriage is a partnership, not the ownership.” Several celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Anushka Ranjan, Sonali Bendre, Saba Azad, Jasmin Bhasin, and many others reacted to the post.

