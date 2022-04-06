Hrithik Roshan And His Girlfriend Saba Azad Party With Sussanne Khan & Arslan Goni In Goa

Hrithik Roshan's relationship status has become the talk of the town. The Krrish actor garnered a lot of attention over his relationship with Saba Azad. The two are often seen hanging out with each other on numerous occasions, sparking their dating rumours.

Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have seemed to have moved on in their lives. Both the celebs are often seen partying under one roof, indicating their cordial bond with each other. Sussanne Khan is also spotted on multiple occasions walking hand in hand with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. The duo has left the town gossiping about what's brewing between the two. Recently, the two rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni attended a party in Goa, and glimpses from the same are doing rounds on social media.

Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad enjoy party with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni in Goa

Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's rumoured romance has already created a buzz on social media. Recently the two couples attended a party in Goa hosted by actor Pooja Bedi. Apart from them, Farah Khan Ali, Zayed Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor, and many others were in attendance at the bash. Pooja Bedi took to her social media handle and shared some glimpses from the party.

In the pictures, Hrithik Roshan sported a black T-shirt while Saba Azad was seen wearing pink attire. Sussanne Khan on the other hand donned a black dress, whereas, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan opted for a green-yellow printed shirt. They were all smiles as they posed for group pictures with their friends.

Here take a look:

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni spotted at the airport

Recently the two couples were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla posted a video of Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured beau, Saba Azad, at the Mumbai airport together. Clad in masks, the couple walked hand-in-hand as they talked and giggled amongst themselves.

The Super 30 actor sported a simple white tee with blue jeans on the other hand Saba opted for a crop top paired with loose-fitted sweatpants. After Hrithik and Saba, Sussanne and Arslan Goni were also spotted at the airport donned in casual attires.

Take a look at the pictures below:

(Image: @poojabediofficial/Instagram)