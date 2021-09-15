Hrithik Roshan Shares Glimpse Of 'lazy Breakfast Date' With Mother; See Pic

Dubbed as one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is known for treating his fans with a brief glimpse into his personal and professional life on social media. From inspiring his fans with videos of his workout sessions to adventures into the wild with his kids and brother-in-law.

Recently, the actor melted the hearts of his fans by sharing an endearing picture of his mother on a lazy Wednesday morning. See the picture below.

Hrithik Roshan's 'lazy breakfast date'

Taking to his Instagram, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor shared a glimpse into his Wednesday morning with his mother on September 15. In the picture, the actor posed cheerily while his mother stood in the balcony. He revealed in the caption that he enjoyed a 'Lazy breakfast date' with his mother Pinky Roshan. He wrote:

''On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug.''

Earlier, the actor had shared a doting birthday wish for his father as he celebrated his 72nd birthday. Sharing a picture with Rakesh Roshan, he wrote, ''The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa ❤️ Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you 🕺🏻''

The actor also dedicated an Instagram post to celebrate his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's new venture in business. Sharing an image of his ex-wife, he wrote, ''Woah .Congratulations Vero Sussanne Khan for launching this dazzling collection in colab with Chelini Firenzi at the Super Salone 21! @isaloniofficial What a beautiful blend of concepts and cultures happening for the first time ! Historic! India Calling.. hand in hand with Italy''

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

Despite the sporadic number of films, the actor has forged an enviable resume along with a huge fan base with over a dozen of blockbuster films under his belt. The actor was last seen in the action film War along with Tiger Shroff. He is set to appear opposite Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's magnum opus Fighter.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan