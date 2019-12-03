Hrithik Roshan Shares 'the Shape Of His Heart, Literally'; Pens An Emotional Note

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his heart 'literally'. Along with the picture, he wrote an emotional caption. He said, "The shape of my heart . .Literally..How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn’t need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same . . Made of love."

The post garnered over 9 lakh likes. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was among the first ones to comment on the picture. He wrote: "Sir when I watch your films, my heart usually reflects in my eyes. Just like this #Respect." Dia Mirza wrote, “Wowzaaaaa!!! What a beaut,” while Preity Zinta, dropped ‘clapping hands’ emojis.

He may have defined the quintessential Bollywood hero, but Hrithik Roshan says he has been pushing himself as an artiste with atypical choices since the beginning of his career. In an interview with PTI, Hrithik says he has always looked for parts which have the power to "transform him and bend him into something better". "I only look to find a movie where I can juice out my entire potential. I like to be in spaces where I am pushed to the edge. The struggle and search to find your edge, how far can I lean over my edge and still survive that is what I continuously do. "True joy is when you live on the edge. The adrenaline rush, the insecurity, the fears mashed with the excitement is what life should be about," he says.

His latest stint

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has given some massive hits over the years. His recent movie War was a hit at the Box-office. Super 30 by the actor was also a big hit. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s latest release, War, has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office, not just in India but overseas as well. As per reports, War has already crossed the ₹ 200 crore mark. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film also left a large impact on the audience, reportedly. War had the highest first-day collections for a Hindi film, according to box office inputs.

