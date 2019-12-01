Deepika Padukone Drops A Huge Compliment To Hrithik Roshan After Watching 'War', Read Here

Deepika Padukone seems to have finally watched Hrithik Roshan's War. The actress took to Twitter to state that the actor looks nothing short of Death by Chocolate from Corner House. For those unaware, Corner house is a rather popular eatery in Bangalore, Karnataka. Take a look below-

Deepika is all praise for Hrithik Roshan

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

Netizens agree

Ever since the tweet went viral, netizens took to the comment section and claimed that they agree too. "Yes, this is correct", "Definitely", "haha, apt", were some of the comments that were flooded on the post.

Yes sis!!🤤🤤🤤 — Hiya (@DK0895) December 1, 2019

Control 🤣🤣 — ℛahul (@Rahul10840779) December 1, 2019

Haha truth be told❤️ — Kunika Agarwal (@KunikaAgarwal6) December 1, 2019

About the actor and his latest stint

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has given some massive hits over the years. His recent movie War was a hit at the Box-office. Super 30 by the actor was also a big hit. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s latest release, War, has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office, not just in India but overseas as well. As per reports, War has already crossed the ₹ 200 crore mark. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film also left a large impact on the audience, reportedly. War had the highest first-day collections for a Hindi film, according to box office inputs.

The actress will next be seen in '83. The film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup where India had won the winning title under the leadership of The Haryana Hurricane-Kapil Dev. The movie is scheduled to release in April 2020.

