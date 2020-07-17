Hrithik Roshan Showers Sussanne Khan With Praises For Her New Venture; Read

Sussanne Khan recently shared a video showing off her work on The Charcoal Project. She also announced that her brand has come online and that she was working hard on it. Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was among the many people who showered Sussanne with good wishes and luck for her venture. Take a look at Sussanne's post:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's morning post treats fans to mesmerising eyes, makes Neena Gupta go 'uff'

Beautiful Things

Sussanne shared a video on Instagram that featured many stills of her work as an interior designer. Sussanne Khan mentioned in the caption how she had worked harder while in lockdown and the results were amazing. Here is her caption - And through this time spent at home, we put in more work, love and made more beautiful things for you to elevate your home. (@) the charcoal project (emoji) We now are available for you online (@) The Label Life. All new drop list Launching today...(#) Susanne Khan (#) the charcoal project (#) the label life (#) we love creating

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan thanks Lata Mangeshkar for tribute to his grandfather Roshan Lal N.

Many celebs and fans responded to the post. Sussane's ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan commented - Super !! Congrats and even Vanita Chaitanya commented. Fans also left motivating comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Sussanne Khan's Instagram

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan looks similar to Rakesh Roshan as his mother Pinkie posts father-son's pic

Hrithik Roshan is the best dad ever

Sussanne Khan has a healthy relationship with Hrithik Roshan and this is evident from both celebrities' social media feeds. On Father's Day, Sussanne had shared a lovely video that showed Hrithik with their kids. The video was filled with throwbacks and wonderful memories. Sussanne also mentioned in the caption that Hrithik was the best dad, she wrote - When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’ Happy daddy’s day Rye .. u are simply the best dad ever.

Also Read | 20 years later, Hrithik Roshan's brother from 'Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai' will leave you stunned

Many people also responded to this post with lovely comments. The celebs to respond were Preity Zinta, who left heart emojis, Kunal Kapoor who said - awww, Gautam Gulati who said - lovely, and many more. Take a look at the comments made by them:

Pic Credit: Sussanne Khan's Instagram; Promo Pic Credit: Sussanne Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.