Hrithik Ties Up With NGO To Provide 1.2 Lakh Meals For Daily Wage Earners, Senior Citizens

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has partnered with a non-profit organisation to facilitate 1.2 lakh meals for senior citizens, daily wage workers and low-income group during the lockdown period. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. This has severely affected the lives of daily wage workers and others.

COVID-19: Sena MP urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to lock down entire Dharavi area

The foundation, Akshaya Patra, shared the news on Twitter, thanking Hrithik for extending support for the cause. "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by superstar Hrithik Roshan. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in the work routine. We salute the immediate help from superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of all Indians in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture," the NGO tweeted.

Hrithik lauded the foundation and its team the real superheroes for the work they have done on the ground level.

I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief https://t.co/2JkUSEZ0CW — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

Let’s all keep doing what we can in our own ways . 🙏🏻 no contribution is too large or too small. All the best to us. https://t.co/p5ip9XgKIz — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

Last month, the War star had announced that he had procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers and will be distributing it among them.

The real life heroes with masks. Saving lives. Let's be kind & cooperate with everyone who is out there, to ensure we are home safe. https://t.co/1bbPtqnW2F — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally surges to 891

Two new people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday are relatives of a 30-year-old woman who is a confirmed coronavirus patient. The BMC is tracing the aforesaid woman's movements over the last week. On April 1, a 56-year-old person residing in Dharavi had succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

After the first COVID-19 case was detected in Dharavi, the BMC created new containment zones throughout the region. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, 891 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state until noon on Tuesday. This includes 23 new cases- 10 from Mumbai, 4 in Pune, 3 in Ahmednagar and two in Buldhana and Nagpur each.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.